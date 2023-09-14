Woman found shot in the head inside St. Louis apartment early Thursday morning

St. Louis police found a woman shot in the head in an apartment early Thursday morning. An investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police's Homicide Division is investigating after a woman was found shot in the head inside her apartment Thursday morning.

Police said homicide detectives responded shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday after they received a report that someone could possibly be dead inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Maryland Avenue in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.

When detectives entered the apartment, they found a 41-year-old woman who had been shot in the head. Her name has not been released.

A 36-year-old man was identified as a suspect, but police released no further information regarding the incident at this time. The Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)