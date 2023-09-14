Deadly shooting Wednesday in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood

The Homicide Division was requested to investigate the fatal shooting.

ST. LOUIS — One person died Wednesday night after a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue. Officers discovered a gunshot victim who was dead at the scene. The victim was described as being in his late teens or early 20s.

No other information was available as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

