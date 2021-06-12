Steps you should take to stay safe while holiday shopping

Busy shopping centers, dark skies, and distracted people mean many targets for potential thieves. Here are some things to keep in mind to protect yourself.

ST. LOUIS — Stores are decked out to be merry and bright. But outside, it's darker earlier, which can mean a good time for criminals to take advantage of busy parking lots. Even with arms full of shopping bags or while pushing a cart, security and self-defense expert Mike Barbieri said it’s important to be on the lookout for someone trying to ruin your holiday — or worse.

“Situational awareness is really the key phrase to all of your safety,” said Barbieri. Running Global Intelligence Consultants in Clayton, Missouri., Barbieri has traveled the world providing security for “VIP” clients. He says no matter who you are or how familiar you may be with a place, take a look around the lot before you even park.

“I'm looking for somebody that happens to be in their car doing nothing,” he said, pointing especially to someone in a position to drive away quickly or facing passersby. “Lighting is the second thing you look for. Park where there's a lot of lighting. Always park as close to the entrance that you're going into as possible.”

Keeping your phone handy is a good idea, but staring at the screen or talking on it are easy distractions that could make you an easy target.

“When you're walking outside and you're walking toward your car is to take a look around,” he said. “If you see anything that looks unusual, use your gut because your gut will tell you that something is not right.”

Barbieri recommends keeping a taser, pepper spray, a bright light, or other keychain self-defense tools on your person within a quick reach; which tool is best will depend on personal preference, he says. Even better? Keeping a safe distance from anyone suspicious-looking, providing time to get out that weapon, and to get away.

“Your escape is the answer to everything,” he said.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau warns that auto theft and carjackings are more likely this time of year. Remember to keep valuables hidden, always lock doors and roll up windows, and don't unlock a car until you’re close to the door.

If someone steals your car, cart, or bags?