Storeowner attacked in February robbery dies from his injuries

The owner of Wutu Fashion in Tower Grove South died from his injuries months after the robbery.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man injured in an armed robbery of his store in February died last week.

St. Louis police said Nak Ho Kim, a 62-year-old man, died last Monday as a result of the injuries he sustained in the Feb. 9 robbery.

The St. Louis Police Department said the armed robbery happened at around 5 p.m. at Wutu Fashion store on Bamberger Avenue in Tower Grove South.

When officers arrived, they found Kim on the floor suffering from traumatic injuries, but not from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Dec. 12, he died while in hospice care. The medical examiner's office ruled Kim's death a homicide due to "complications of severe blunt force trauma to the head.”

The suspect had fled the scene and police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.