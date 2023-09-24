Man found shot to death in driver's seat of car in St. Louis

The man was found sitting in the driver's seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

ST. LOUIS — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was reportedly found shot to death inside a car in St. Louis late Saturday night, the city's police department said.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting near the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hodiamont Tracks just before midnight, police said. They found the victim inside the driver's seat of a white sedan with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was not conscious and not breathing when officers arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the department. Officers have yet to release the man's identity.

No suspects have been detained.

Investigators have asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact them directly at (314) 444-5371 or leave an anonymous tip and possibly obtain a cash reward by contacting CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this article with the latest information as it is released.

Top St. Louis headlines