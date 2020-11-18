Suspect crashes after carjacking at downtown Papa John's

"It just keeps happening to our coworkers. It’s the third carjacking at this restaurant in the last six months," said employee Blake Richards

ST. LOUIS — A carjacking outside a downtown Papa John's restaurant early Wednesday ended in a crash just east of the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The carjacking happened at around 1 a.m. at the restaurant at 201 N. Tucker Boulevard. Blake Richards, who works at the Papa John's, spoke to 5 On Your Side.

He said that he came outside to see the suspect pointing a gun at his boss and trying to steal his new car. The suspect took the keys, at which point Richards said his boss and another coworker started firing shots at the car. The suspect fired back, he said, but no one was hurt.

“It’s startling at first, but it’s one of those things where we’re just kind of like numb to it at this point," he said. "It just keeps happening to our coworkers. It’s the third carjacking at this restaurant in the last six months.”

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department followed the car eastbound on Interstate 70, where it crashed just east of the Stan Musial Bridge. The car suffered heavy damage to its front end.

No further information was given on the suspect, though a 5 On Your Side photojournalist spotted a person sitting on the ground at the scene with what police said was a leg injury.