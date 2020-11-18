x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Crime

2 men arrested after trying to steal tractor, shooting at deputies, Jefferson County sheriff says

Deputies said one of the men fired multiple shots at them while trying to flee
Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department
Jesse Bell(L) and Gregrey Tyler(R) were charged after deputies said they tried to steal a tractor and fired shots at deputies while tying to flee

DITTMER, Mo. — Two men are facing charges for allegedly trying to steal a tractor and shooting at deputies while trying to escape, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

Gregrey Tyler, 22, and Jesse Bell, 40, were charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, stealing and tampering in connection with the Sunday incident.

A press release from Marshak's office said deputies were called to a home on Canyon Lane in Dittmer for a report of two men stealing. When deputies arrived, they saw Tyler and Bell loading a tractor onto a trailer attached to a stolen truck.

When deputies activated their lights, the men got into the truck and sped off.

Deputies said Tyler fired shots at them while he and Bell were trying to escape.

Deputies were eventually able to use spike strips on the truck, which came to a stop a short time later in Washington County. Tyler and Bell jumped out of the truck and tried to run away, but they were caught and arrested.

Both men are being held without bond.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Charles County executive urging residents to 'change behaviors' immediately to stop COVID-19 spread

RELATED: City plans to build 'tiny house' community for unhoused St. Louisans

RELATED: 25-year-old man dies after being shot at St. Louis County gas station in September

RELATED: St. Louis area sets record for hospitalizations, Missouri reports more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Man wanted for spray painting the Madison County Courthouse

RELATED: 'The time to act is now' | Jefferson County remains in highest COVID-19 alert status