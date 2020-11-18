2 men arrested after trying to steal tractor, shooting at deputies, Jefferson County sheriff says

Deputies said one of the men fired multiple shots at them while trying to flee

DITTMER, Mo. — Two men are facing charges for allegedly trying to steal a tractor and shooting at deputies while trying to escape, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said.

Gregrey Tyler, 22, and Jesse Bell, 40, were charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, stealing and tampering in connection with the Sunday incident.

A press release from Marshak's office said deputies were called to a home on Canyon Lane in Dittmer for a report of two men stealing. When deputies arrived, they saw Tyler and Bell loading a tractor onto a trailer attached to a stolen truck.

When deputies activated their lights, the men got into the truck and sped off.

Deputies said Tyler fired shots at them while he and Bell were trying to escape.

Deputies were eventually able to use spike strips on the truck, which came to a stop a short time later in Washington County. Tyler and Bell jumped out of the truck and tried to run away, but they were caught and arrested.

Both men are being held without bond.

***Arrest & Charges***

Gregrey Tyler & Jesse Bell are now in our jail without bond after allegedly stealing a tractor, leading Deputies on a pursuit and firing shots at a Deputy. pic.twitter.com/V2hS4EpWmH — Jefferson County, MO Sheriff's Office (@JeffCoMoSheriff) November 17, 2020