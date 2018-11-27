GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after police were called to investigate an online threat of a shooting at Granite City High School.

Granite City School District Superintendent Jim Greenwald said the district was made aware of the threat Monday night and called police.

Police posted on their Facebook page just before 8 p.m. saying they were investigating the threat. Less than an hour later, Greenwald said a suspect was taken into custody.

Greenwald said classes will go on as scheduled Tuesday.

