ROCK HILL, Mo. — Two suspects have been charged after a man was shot and killed in Rock Hill late Friday night.

Rayshaun McDonald, 25, of Rock Hill, and Themon Ryan, 32, of St. Charles, were both charged with one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Around 10 p.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Raritan Drive for a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in a parking lot next to a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a probable cause statement, McDonald was next to the victim and Ryan was sitting in the vehicle.

An investigation determined Ryan was tied to the vehicle, and that it was the scene of the crime. A 9mm shell casing and a bloodstain were found inside, as well as evidence of a gunshot that went through the front passenger seat.

Detectives found a 9mm gun inside an apartment rented by Ryan on Raritan Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, police were told the man died from his injuries.

The suspects are in custody on a $75,000 bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crime Against Persons Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

