Suspects accused of stealing $23,000 in items from ULTA, Marshalls

St. Louis County police said the men were responsible for four thefts over a six-week span throughout the county.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men have been charged following a series of thefts from several stores, totaling nearly $23,000 in merchandise.

Marcus Payne, a 39-year-old from Florissant, and Terrence Cooper, a 33-year-old from Berkeley, were each charged with four counts of stealing $750 or more.

St. Louis County police said the pair worked together to steal merchandise, including purses, from a Marshalls store and two ULTA Beauty locations. Cooper and Payne are accused of four incidents over a six-week span.

Court records outlined where and when the incident happened, and how much police said they took without paying.

Feb. 5: $6,881 in merchandise from ULTA in Fenton

Feb. 18: $10,238 in merchandise from ULTA at 12567 Olive Boulevard in St. Louis County

March 12: $4,848 in merchandise from ULTA in Fenton

March 17: 8 purses totaling $1,032 from Marshalls in south St. Louis County

The thefts totaled $22,999.

A third person was involved in two of the incidents, police said.

St. Louis County police all four thefts were caught on surveillance video. The police department shared one of those videos on social media back in March in hopes that someone recognized the suspects.

Someone who knows Cooper and Payne was able to identify them using photographs from the thefts, police said.

Payne was arrested and charged on April 8, and Cooper was taken into custody and charged on April 21. Each man is being held on a $50,000 bond with no 10% allowed.