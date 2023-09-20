Teen injured in O'Fallon, Illinois shooting Monday

Police believe the 17-year-olds were specifically targeted by the suspects.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A teenager was injured Monday night in a shooting in O'Fallon, Illinois.

The O'Fallon Police Department said the shooting happened around 9 Monday night in the 100 block of Countryside Lane, where two 17-year-old boys were sitting in a car parked along the road.

The teens told police two unknown suspect approached the teens' vehicle and fired several shots into their car.

One of the boys was shot in the foot. He drove himself to a local hospital for treatment of his injury and was then released from the hospital.

The other boy was uninjured.

The suspects ran away before police arrived, O'Fallon police said.

Police believe the 17-year-olds were specifically targeted by the suspects.

The motive for the shooting is not known.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."