15-year-old in critical condition after double shooting in St. Louis

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after a double shooting Sunday night in north St. Louis

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near Gast Place and Riverview Boulevard in the city's Baden neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 15-year-old was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital.

A man in his 20s was also shot. Police didn't give his condition but said that his vitals were stable.

Police have not released information on any possible suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

