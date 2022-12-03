Teenager shot, killed Saturday in north St. Louis

Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue.

ST. LOUIS — A teenager was shot and killed Saturday evening in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting call shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue.

Police found a teenage male victim that was shot in the head. He was not conscious or breathing, according to police.

Police have not released the identity of the victim as of Saturday night.

St. Louis police's Homicide Division has been requested.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as information is confirmed by 5 On Your Side.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html