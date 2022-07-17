Teenagers shot while driving around St. Louis in stolen car, police say

Police said the Hyundai Tuscon was previously reported stolen, so when the teenagers were treated for their injuries and released, they were each taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS — Three teenagers were taken into custody after being treated at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for gunshot wounds they sustained while riding in a stolen car.

In an incident report, St. Louis police said they were called to Cardinal Glennon at around 11:50 Saturday night. The three victims — a 19-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl — told police they were in a white Hyundai Tuscon near Laclede Park in south St. Louis when people started shooting at them.

All three of the teenagers were struck and injured by gunfire.

Police said the Hyundai Tuscon was previously reported stolen, so when the teenagers were treated for their injuries and released, they were each taken into custody.

Police said the 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle. The 17-year-old was referred to the juvenile court system.

None of the teenagers were identified.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html