A thief tried to ruin Christmas in Maplewood, and it wasn't the Grinch

Someone stole half of a Maplewood family's Christmas decorations from the family's front yard.

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Setting up their Nativity scene is something the Simonpietri family has looked forward to every year for decades.

But this year, half of their decorations were stolen right off their own front lawn.

"I've had this Nativity scene for like over 30 years," Diana Simonpietri said.

She said it's a tradition that started when her children were young and now with her grandchildren.

"I put it out every year because it just gives me joy," she said.

Simonpietri is now the victim of a very Grinch-like crime.

"Someone stole, I had three wise men here and three camels there," she said.

Her lawn is no longer as lit up after someone stole half of the Nativity scene.

"It just makes me sad that people would do that," Simonpietri said.

She said it's everything but the spirit of Christmas: stingy and selfish.

"You know, Christmas is all about giving to those we love," she said.

Her neighbors are as shocked as she is that someone had the heart to do this. She said some of them steered clear of putting up decorations of their own after hearing this news.

"Never. I never thought people would steal a Nativity scene at Christmas," she said,

For the Simonpietris, their Christmas miracle would be reuniting with these items they love.

"Stealing is pretty rotten but to steal a Nativity scene is about as low as you can get," she said.

Diana Simonpietri said her name and number are on the bottom of the stolen decorations.