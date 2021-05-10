Man pleads guilty to murder of Randy Gori

Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two other counts Tuesday morning as the trial was about to get underway

ST. LOUIS — The man on trial in the killing of a prominent Metro East attorney pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges Tuesday morning.

Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery as the trial in the death of Randy Gori was about to begin. The plea deal was reached quickly and was unexpected.

"Nothing like facing a jury of your peers to focus the mind," Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine told 5 On Your Side.

Banowetz was accused of stabbing prominent attorney Randy Gori to death in his Edwardsville estate in January 2020.

Banowetz avoided a trial with the plea deal. The date for sentencing will be set at a later time. Prosecutors outlined what a trial would have shown.

They detailed that Banowetz researched his victim for months on his computer.

He parked a truck away from Gori's house and left the truck on foot. Meanwhile, someone spotted his truck and called police to have it towed, according to the source.

Prosecutors say the truck had a hardcopy of a Google map of Gori's house. Investigators found footprints from the truck toward Gori's house.

The children told investigators they returned from dinner when a man ran toward them with what looked like a gun. The man ordered them to go into the house through the garage.

Investigators learned the man took all of the victims' cell phones and Gori's wallet. The man took $4,000 cash from the kitchen.

The surviving victims told police they discovered what they thought was a gun was a knife with a black handle.

The man was captured on Gori's security cameras during the crime.

Gori was found dead with his hands bound with zip ties. The children's' hands were also bound.

Gori's 2020 Rolls Royce SUV was missing when police arrived.

The next morning, Banowetz came out of the woods and told police he was looking for his vehicle. Banowetz had blood on him, and it was later found to be Gori's blood. Banowetz also had $4,000 cash on him. Investigators say his shoes matched the shoes the man was wearing in the surveillance video at Gori's house.

Banowetz also had a handwritten note that detailed the steps of a crime. Written instructions included "Watch them with binoculars," "Gun and knife," "Kill all of them" and suggested the last steps would be to burn the bodies and the house.

The penalty for armed criminal action could be 6 and 30 years, or 30 and 60 years with a prior felony conviction in the last 10 years.

Police called Gori a hero, saying he likely bought enough time for his children to survive the attack by luring his killer into another room.

Gibbons said Gori had recently filed for divorce and had plans to introduce his children, then ages 13 and 15, to his new girlfriend on the day of his murder.