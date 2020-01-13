MADISON COUNTY, Ill. - The Madison County state’s attorney wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed in the stabbing death of an Edwardsville attorney, according to the Associated Press.

Timothy Banowetz is accused in the murder of Randy Gori. According to police, he tied up Gori and two children at the scene of the crime before stabbing Gori and making off in the attorney's Rolls-Royce SUV. Banowetz was charged with murder and other charges in connection with Gori’s death last week.

A spokesperson for Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said Gori’s murder is one of three cases where he wants to see if the federal death penalty could be imposed where the suspects are accused of crossing state lines before the homicides. Banowetz is from Wentzville, Missouri.

“We want to see whether or not we can bring the resources of the federal government here to our community to right these wrongs to make sure to bring the most severe justice,” Gibbons said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

