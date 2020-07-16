x
3 men shot in St. Louis Wednesday evening

The conditions of the three men who were shot has not been made available
ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after three men were shot in north St. Louis Wednesday evening.

Officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Dressell Avenue around 5:45 p.m. This is near the intersection of Brennan Avenue and Dressell Avenue.

Three men were found shot and transported to area hospitals.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

