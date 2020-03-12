1 dead, 2 injured in south St. Louis shooting Thursday morning

So far this year, there have been 245 homicides in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a triple shooting left one man dead in south St. Louis Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Bamberger Avenue, which is along the edge of the Dutchtown neighborhood, around 10:40 a.m.

Three men - a man in his 20s, a 28-year-old and a 38-year-old were all transported to a hospital.

According to the police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call SLMPD's Homicide Division directly at 314- 444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

In the City of St. Louis, there have been 245 homicides this year. At this same time in 2019, there were 182 homicides in the city.

Earlier this year, Cure Violence - a program meant to help curb violence - launched in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. There are also plans for a center in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Cure Violence addresses violence as a public health issue.

"We look at violence from a health perspective, so if we're looking at it from a health perspective, we got to start putting out the little fires before they become big forest fires," Marcus McAllister, an International Trainer with the Cure Violence Global Team said back in August.