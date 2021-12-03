Paula Sims, who admitted to killing her newborn babies in the 1980s, granted parole

Paula Sims has been behind bars for 30 years in a case that made her a household name in the St. Louis area

ALTON, Ill. — A Metro East woman who was convicted of killing her two infant daughters in the 1980s will soon walk out of prison.

Paula Sims was granted parole Thursday, her attorney Jed Stone confirmed with 5 On Your Side. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board voted 12-1 on granting her release. Stone said he talked with Sims on the phone to let her know the news. He has served as her attorney since the late 1990s.

It’s not known yet when Sims, 62, would be released from the Logan Correctional Center where she's been for 30 years.

In 1986, Sims claimed someone had abducted her daughter Loralei from her Jersey County home.

“He was going to kill me, I was in such shock, I didn’t know he was going to take my baby,” she told reporters at the time. “I just did what he said.”

Police launched a massive search. Ten days later, the baby’s remains were found 150 feet behind the Sims’ home. She was so badly decomposed that a cause of death couldn’t be determined. No one was ever charged.

Three years later, police were called to the Sims’ home in Alton.

It had happened again.

Sims claimed a gunman took her 6-week-old daughter, Heather. Her 15-month-old son was unharmed. Four days later, Heather’s body was found in a trash can in West Alton.

Baby Heather was buried and soon Sims was charged with the death of her first daughter, Loralei. Two months later, she was indicted for Heather’s murder.

In 1990, she ultimately confessed to killing both babies.

Sims tried to get a new trial and use postpartum psychosis as her defense, but a judge denied the request. She was sentenced to life without a chance at parole.

That changed back in March when Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker granted Sims’ request for a parole hearing, giving her a chance at something people in the St. Louis area never thought she would get: freedom.

Stone explained to 5 On Your Side at the time why he believes Sims should be granted parole.

“I’m a parent and a grandparent in addition to being a lawyer, so the killing of a child is deeply troubling,” he said. “Very few of my cases over 45 years are whodunit cases, most of them are how-come-they-done-it cases?

“And in the case of Paula Sims, the how come she done it is so clearly shown in something called postpartum psychosis. It is so clear to me that the answer to the, ‘How come she done it?’ was the presence of a debilitating horrible mental illness called postpartum psychosis. Once you get that piece of the puzzle figured out, it seemed cruel to keep her locked up after so many years.”

Postpartum psychosis is a rare mental illness that causes some new mothers to experience life-threatening thoughts or behaviors, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include paranoia, hallucinations and attempts to harm oneself or their baby.

In 2006, 5 On Your Side’s Kay Quinn interviewed Sims in prison.

“I just want to bring awareness, and this is real … and I’m not some monster,” Sims told Quinn.

Her husband and son were killed in a car crash while she has been behind bars, but friends who have remained by her side have said they would let her move in with them in southern Illinois, Stone said.