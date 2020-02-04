ST. LOUIS — Two men are facing robbery charges after police said they robbed a man in a wheelchair.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Virginia Thursday, which is in south city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

According to a police report, Maurice Phillips-Moore and Mar’shun Collins threated the victim with a realistic-looking BB gun pistol. The victim said the suspects took about $300 from him.

St. Louis police officers said they found the suspects nearby and took them into custody based on the victim’s account of what happened.

According to court documents, a search of the suspects revealed each man had exactly $153.

Phillips-Moore and Collins were each charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The judge declined bond for both men.

