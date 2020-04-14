ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man died following a shooting in St. Louis’ Visitation Park neighborhood.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Enright Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Monday. A man was found with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division responded to the scene and is conducting the ongoing investigation. The man's name has not been released.

According to statistics from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, this is the first homicide of 2020 in the Visitation Park neighborhood. In 2019, there were no reported homicides in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

MORE STORIES

Man shot in chest in St. Louis Easter Sunday evening

2 men shot during argument in north St. Louis

19-year-old fatally stabbed in University City Saturday night