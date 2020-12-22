Argument at Wendy's drive-thru leads to shooting in St. Louis

The victim said the suspect shot him in front of the business after an argument at the drive-thru window

ST. LOUIS — An argument at a fast-food restaurant ended in a shooting overnight in north St. Louis, police reported.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said it responded just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to the Wendy's at 3645 Union Blvd., where officers found a 31-year-old man who'd been shot in the torso and arm.

The man told police he and the suspect got into an argument in the drive-thru window and the suspect pulled up to the front of the business. The victim came outside and tried to confront him. When he turned around to walk back inside, he said the suspect fired shots at him and took off in a dark-colored Nissan.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police didn't have an update on his condition Monday morning but said his vitals were considered stable. They did not confirm whether he is a Wendy's employee.

Crime scene tape surrounded the business overnight as police collected evidence. The glass front doors appeared to be shattered by gunfire.