Suspect fatally shot after police chase Tuesday night on WB I-70

St. Charles City and St. Peters officers fired shots at the suspect after he allegedly pointed a firearm at them.

Example video title will go here for this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A suspect died in a hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot by St. Charles City and St. Peters officers during a police chase near Wentzville Parkway.

According to the Wentzville Police Department, the incident began at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when the St. Charles County Reduction Task Force attempted to make a traffic stop for a tag violation. The pickup truck failed to stop, triggering a chase on westbound Interstate 70 at Route 79.

Officers called for backup and threw down spike strips on Highway Z, causing the suspect's vehicle to hit a median and come to a stop west of Wentzville Parkway, police said. Then, the male driver and a female passenger ran from the truck.

Police said the driver pointed a firearm at officers before St. Charles City and St. Peters officers fired gunshots and struck him. No officers were injured.

Officers arrested the passenger, and the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Westbound I-70 at Wentzville Parkway was closed early Wednesday morning as police investigated the deadly incident. It was still being determined if the suspect fired any shots at the officers.

The identity of the suspect was unknown as of Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.