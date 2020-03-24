ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a shooting that two people injured. It happened in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:50 p.m., police responded to the 5600 block of Enright Avenue. One person had a gunshot wound and another person had a graze wound, police said.

Both victims were conscious and breathing. Police have not provided any information on gender or ages of the victims.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

About an hour earlier, two people were shot in the Fairground neighborhood. One of victims from this shooting was listed in critical condition.

