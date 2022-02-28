Woman admits to shooting, killing woman in argument in St. Louis last week

Charging documents said during an interview with police, Bolar admitted to killing the woman after an argument inside a parked car.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis woman was charged with murder after police said she shot and killed a woman after an argument last week.

Claytiana Bolar, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of a woman who has not been identified.

Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon on Greer Avenue at around 3:20. Police said she was discovered inside a Nissan Rogue parked in the area. The victim, a woman in her 20s, has not been identified by police.

Charging documents said when police arrived on the scene of the shooting, they saw Bolar waiting for them to arrive.

During an interview with police, Bolar admitted to killing the woman after an argument inside the car, charging documents said. She said they had an on-again-off-again romantic relationship.

According to online court records, Bolar is being held without bond.

