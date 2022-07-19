Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing appears in court

Since two staff members were stabbed last week, SSM officials have installed a metal detector inside the emergency room.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman charged with stabbing two staff members inside DePaul Hospital last week appeared in court Tuesday.

Jimissa Rivers, 30, was set for a bond reduction hearing. Her bond was set at $2 million after she was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A nurse and paramedic were seriously wounded in that attack.

During the hearing, the judge decided against the bond reduction and upgraded it to no bond. This means Rivers will remain in custody without the option of bailing out.

The judge said it was upgraded because Rivers remains a threat to the health care community.

Since the attack, DePaul and SSM officials have installed a metal detector in the emergency room. It’s something hospital staff said they’ve been pushing for years. DePaul is now one of six St. Louis area hospitals with a metal detector in the emergency room.

SSM officials also said an armed security guard will be stationed in the emergency room at all times. A spokesperson said the metal detector will be replaced by a more advanced weapon-detection system at a later time. SSM officials said four of their St. Louis hospitals now have metal detectors installed in the emergency rooms.