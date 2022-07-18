Woman found dead inside south St. Louis apartment, police investigating

Officers said the woman was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. They said the woman may have been beaten.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a south St. Louis apartment Monday afternoon.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers found a woman dead inside an apartment on the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue at around 4:25 p.m.

Officers said the woman was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. She was pronounced dead inside the apartment. They said the woman may have been beaten.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No other information has been provided by police.

Neighbors said the woman was found dead inside a third-floor apartment at the Chapel View Apartments.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

