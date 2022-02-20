Woman choked to death after breaking into south St. Louis home Sunday

Police said a man put the woman in a chokehold after she broke into a home. The man was taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS — A man choked a woman to death after she broke into a home in south St. Louis Sunday evening, police said.

Police said a 34-year-old woman broke into a home on the 3900 block of Dunnica Ave. in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood at around 6:20.

A man inside the home put the woman into a chokehold, police said, adding she died as a result of it. The man was take into police custody.

Homicide detectives were requested to handle the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

