ST. LOUIS — Police were called to investigate Thursday night after a woman in her 20s was shot in the head just two blocks from The Grove.

Police said they were called to the intersection of Norfolk and Boyle Avenues in the city's Forest Park Southeast neighborhood a little after 7. When they arrived, police found the woman with gunshot wounds to the head and arm.

Police said she was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

