Woman indicted, accused of embezzling funds from St. Louis stagehands union

According to the indictment, Metrolis took money from the Stage and Picture Operators IATSE Local 6 while serving as the union's office manager.

ST. LOUIS — A woman appeared in federal court Wednesday, months after she was indicted on accusations of embezzling nearly $20,000 from a St. Louis area stagehands union.

Tina Metrolis, 54, was arrested last month in Mississippi after a Sept. 28 indictment on one felony count of embezzlement from a labor union. According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, she appeared in court Wednesday to plead not guilty.

According to the indictment, Metrolis took money from the Stage and Picture Operators IATSE Local 6 while serving as the union's office manager. She wrote checks worth more than $19,000 to herself and covered it up by altering accounting records, according to the indictment.

The indictment said her actions caused another $6,412 in losses due to penalties and interest on tax liabilities not paid while she was the business manager.

If convicted, Metrolis could face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Labor-Management Standards.