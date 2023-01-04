HSMO rescues more than 20 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County

The rescued dogs are on their way to HSMO’s St. Louis headquarters for veterinary exams.

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force recovered 29 dogs Wednesday morning from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County.

The dogs rescued were all Lakeland Terriers, mostly adults. Five dogs were younger than 7 months.

According to a press release from the task force, it was recently found out that the formerly licensed breeder was still breeding dogs without the proper permissions and licenses required to do so.

The health and socialization of the rescued dogs varies, with one dog missing its entire ear, and several suffering from past injuries, minor lacerations and tissue damage, according to the release.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture helped with the rescue and placed the dogs in HSMO’s custody. The dogs arrived at about 3:30 this afternoon at HSMO's Best Buddy Center in Maryland Heights for veterinary exams.

“We appreciate the continued diligence of the Missouri Department of Agriculture in monitoring this situation,” HSMO President Kathy Warnick said. “Their intervention in this inquiry is helping us give these dogs a second chance at a brighter future.”

HSMO expects to make them available for adoption after they have been rehabilitated at the organization’s St. Louis headquarters.

To help support the care of these animals please click here. To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call the local police and the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.