Woman injured Tuesday night in south St. Louis shooting

St. Louis police's homicide division was requested.

ST. LOUIS — One woman was injured Tuesday night after a shooting in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 3700 block of Minnesota.

Officers found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, but police did not say where she had been shot.

She was not conscious and barely breathing at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital, according to police. There is no information on her condition as of Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.