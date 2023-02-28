Driver shoots pedestrian near Galleria Mall Tuesday evening, police say

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A driver was arrested after police said the driver shot a person walking near the Galleria Mall Tuesday afternoon after an argument.

The Maryland Heights Police Department said the shooting happened at about 5 p.m. on Galleria Parkway near Interstate 170.

Police said two people walking in the area got into an argument with a driver. The driver then pulled out a gun and fired one shot. One of the people walking in the area was struck in the leg.

Police said the suspect was arrested and a gun was found.

Police said they do not know what the argument was about.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.