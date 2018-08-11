JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people previously accused of photographing girls in bathrooms across the St. Louis area are now charged with making child porn—involving the son of one of the suspects.

Heather McDorman, 30, and Zachary Hamby, 28, are facing several new charges.

McDorman told police Hamby asked her on several occasions to inappropriately touch her 4-year-old son and photograph the acts, according to court documents.

Probable cause statements detail three incidents over a three-week time period in February and March of this year.

The incidents were reported to have happened at McDorman’s home in Barnhart, the McDonald’s at 2005 Richardson Road in Arnold and Arnold City Park.

Investigators said they found 18 photos backing up the timing and locations of the incidents.

McDorman told investigators at the direction of Hamby, she exposed her son’s penis and inappropriately touched his private areas. She took photos and sent them to Hamby, according to the probable cause statement.

In one incident, the young boy was tied up with robe belt from his neck to his ankles, the court documents detailed.

McDorman has been charged with statutory sodomy, child abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hamby has been charged with statutory sodomy and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Both suspects already are in custody for a previous federal charge of child pornography and invasion of privacy.

McDorman and Hamby are accused of photographing a girl in a bathroom at South County Mall.

In an interview with police, McDorman admitted to taking the photo on March 12 and said she took similar photos across the area and shared them with Hamby. He was also taken into custody, and police said they both had suspicious photos on their phones.

Police previously released a list of dates and locations where inappropriate photos might have been taken. They believe the victims do not know they are victims of a crime.

The locations and dates are as follows:

Walmart located at 3270 Telegraph Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

March 5, 2018 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

New Life St. Louis located at 11570 Mark Twain Ln, Bridgeton, MO 63044

March 7, 2018 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Walmart located at 11900 St Charles Rock Rd, Bridgeton, MO 63044

March 7, 2018 from 9 to 10 p.m.

Apostolic Pentecostal Church located at 901 Barracksview Rd, St. Louis, MO 63125

March 8, 2018 from 7 to 8 p.m.

Mid Rivers Mall located at 1600 Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO 63376

On March 7, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On March 12, 2018 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

South County Mall located at 18 S County Center Way, St. Louis, MO 63129

Feb. 27, 2018 from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Feb. 28, 2018 from 3 to 4 p.m.

March 5, 2018 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

March 8, 2018 from 6 to 7 p.m.

March 12, 2018 from 3 to 4 p.m.

West County Mall located at 80 W County Center Dr, Des Peres, MO 63131

Feb. 28, 2018 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

If you believe that you or someone you know might have been victimized, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Special Investigations at (314) 615-5400.

