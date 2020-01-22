FENTON, Mo. — A woman was shot in the hip in the parking lot of a restaurant in Fenton, Missouri, Tuesday evening.

A call for a shooting went out at around 6:45 Tuesday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's Department spokesman Grant Bissell said the woman and another person were in a van on the parking lot of Borgetti's Bar and Grill when she was shot in the leg.

The other person in the car was not hit, but the bar and grill was. The door of the bar and grill was shattered by gunfire, and the van they were sitting had bullet holes as well.

Bissell said they believe the shooting was not a drive-by, and that the shooter was targeting the person in the van that was not struck by gunfire.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

A tweet from the Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak at 7:34 said they did not think anyone else was in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

