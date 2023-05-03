Woman shot, killed in Marriott parking garage in downtown St. Louis

According to an incident report from the department, the woman was unconscious and not breathing. She died a short time later.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death inside the parking garage of the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel in downtown St. Louis Wednesday evening.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the parking garage at about 6:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the garage near the intersection of 9th Street and Washington Avenue, they found the woman suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.