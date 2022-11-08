Archdiocese of St. Louis postpones school closings until 2024-25 school year

Elementary school restructuring was scheduled to take effect in 2023-24 school year, but input from parish communities caused the archdiocese to delay that timeline.

ST. LOUIS — Amid ongoing feedback sessions on its new consolidation plan, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced Tuesday it would be postponing restructuring of its Catholic elementary schools until the 2024-25 school year.

Launched in January, the “All Things New” consolidation plan works to restructure the Catholic church in a way that's sustainable for generations to come. The plan includes hard changes, such as school closures and parish mergers, as well as welcome changes, such as higher teacher salaries and more affordable tuition.

The revised Archdiocesan school footprint was scheduled to be announced in January 2023 and implemented in the 2023-24 school year, but input from parish communities has caused the archdiocese to delay that timeline.

"In response to the feedback we have received from school families, pastors, principals, teachers and staff, through surveys, listening sessions and ongoing dialogue, along with the recommendation of the school planning committee, it has been recommended that we adjust our implementation timeline for the parish elementary schools," Rev. Mitchell T. Rozanski, archbishop of St. Louis, said in a statement Tuesday.

Rozanski cited principal, teacher and administrative contracts; student enrollment; scholarship opportunities; and parish budgets as factors that made the timeline not feasible.

"In order to best serve the needs of our students and their families, I have decided to postpone implementation of any changes to our parish elementary schools until the 2024-25 school year," Rozanski said.

Once the new parish landscape is announced in May 2023, the Archdiocese of St. Louis will work with parish and school communities to "discern what our parish schools should look like" and implement those changes, which could include school closures unrelated to All Things New, in 2024-25.

In September, the archdiocese announced it would close St. Mary's and Rosati-Kain high schools at the end of the 2022-23 school year.