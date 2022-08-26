Belleville Township High School District 201 opens the CAVE

The Center for Vocational and Academic Excellence opened just in time for the new school year.

BELLEVILLE, Illinois — Students in Belleville Township High School District 201 have a new place to call school.

The Center for Vocational and Academic Excellence, otherwise known as the CAVE, opened just in time for the new school year.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Mentzer said the CAVE was an early 1990s tennis center, formerly known as Kings Point. School district officials converted it into an alternative high school and technical education center.

Mentzer joined 5 On Your Side’s Today in St. Louis for live interviews Friday morning. The Belleville West jazz band and the Belleville East cheerleaders turned out to perform as well.

The alternative day program is an extension of Belleville East and West High Schools and trades taught include welding, construction, automotive repair, culinary arts, technology and health care. It is designed to address the physical, emotional, social and intellectual needs of at-risk students in order to successfully transition back to Belleville East or West High School.

In addition to more than a dozen classrooms, the CAVE will have a cafeteria, commons area, athletic training, a computer lab and an early childhood education observation room.