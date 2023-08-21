Students moved from Busch Middle School to Nottingham High School due to power outage

The earlier post said the school had partial power and was working on a plan to bring in coolers before ultimately deciding to move the students.

ST. LOUIS — Students at a St. Louis middle school were moved to a high school in the district due to a power outage and ongoing heat wave.

According to a Facebook post from Saint Louis Public Schools, all the students at Busch Middle School are being transported to Nottingham High School, where they will remain for the rest of the day. An earlier post said the outage was caused by an issue with an Ameren transformer.

The earlier post said the school had partial power and was working on a plan to bring in coolers before ultimately deciding to move the students.

"Families, please continue to monitor your email, social media, and your phones for updates," the post said. "Thank you for your patience as we continue to work with Ameren for a resolution to this issue."

Power was fully restored at the school at about 10 a.m. Students will remain at Nottingham through Monday and will return to Busch on Tuesday.

Intense heat is expected for the St. Louis area for the rest of the week with temperatures at or near 100 degrees and significant humidity. Sunday's heat index reached 117 degrees, the fourth highest on record. Heat index tracking began in 1945.

