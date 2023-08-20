Back-to-school celebrations underway despite the heat

The Wellston back-to-school block party was hosted by the nonprofit Young Voices with Action.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — There was music, free backpacks, and school supplies handed out at a block party in Wellston, celebrating a return to the classroom.

“It's great. This is what we need to do to get the community back together," said Nicole Johnson, a parent.

Johnson admits the heat will be difficult when she brings her daughter to her charter school.

“Because the schools do not provide transportation anymore. So it's up to the parents to make sure they have transportation," she said.

She’s bracing herself for a 2-hour commute on the bus.

"I get up in the morning and take my baby to school on the bus and then I go to work," said Johnson.

It's well worth it, she said, for an education. For Lawrence, who heads to 10th grade at Normandy High School on Monday, the event is all about instilling a commitment to education in younger generations.

“We got an opportunity to give back to the community that we grew up in," said Lawrence.

But it’s not all about having fun. This celebration also stresses safety.

“I am here stressing how important it is to lock up our firearms around children," said Francine Strain, a gun lock advocate who helps lead a nonprofit called LongLiveLaFrance.

A year and a half ago, her grandson LaFrance Johnson was shot to death. It happened accidentally by his 10-year-old brother. She said a gun lock would have saved his life.

Organizers said it takes a community to make sure students head back to school safely, prepared, and eager to learn.

A spokesperson with St. Louis Public Schools, where classes start tomorrow, tells us that in anticipation of the heat next week, air conditioning has been running all weekend. Outdoor activities will also be limited, and extra water bottles will be brought into all buildings.