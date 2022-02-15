Committee of Illinois state lawmakers votes against extending school mask mandate

The committee voted against extending Governor J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate for schools, essentially suspending the rule.

ILLINOIS, USA — A statewide mask mandate in Illinois ends on Feb. 28, but the battle over masks in Illinois schools continues to heat up.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, a committee of state lawmakers, voted against extending Governor J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate for schools. It essentially suspended the rule.

An extension would've required districts to enforce it, despite a recent judge's ruling that struck down the mandate.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday that masking in schools is not forever.

"So we want to make sure that environment is protected and we're watching very closely as the hospitalizations go down and we remove masks for everyone else," Pritzker said. "Eventually we'll be able to do that there."

Several Metro East school districts have gone mask optional because of the judge's ruling.

In a letter sent to families late Tuesday, the Granite City School District announced it would be halting all COVID-19 mitigations due to the vote by the Illinois Joint Committee on Administrative Rules.