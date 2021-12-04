Middle and high school students in Hazelwood return to classroom after year of virtual learning

Despite being allowed to return, a majority of students are choosing to finish the year at home

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Back to school in April? It may sound odd but this school year has been anything but normal. Hazelwood, the largest district in north St. Louis County is giving middle and high school students the option to return to the classroom. Students have been learning from home for more than a year, since March 2020.

The school district is allowing families to choose between a full-time virtual option or a full-time in-person learning. No hybrid plan is available.

The district reports that about 6,300 of its 17,000 students are choosing to return to school this year.

Middle and high school students are the last to return to the building. The district started bringing back its younger students in late March and early April.

The district said it's implemented CDC mitigation strategies, including social distancing, masks, sanitizing stations and plexiglass barriers on desks.