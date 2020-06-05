Jennings School District recognizes staff for Teacher Appreciation Week

The district distributed special gifts to each staff member, while adhering to social distancing guidelines

JENNINGS, Mo. — The Jennings School District recognized staff on Wednesday for Teacher Appreciation Week.

The district distributed special gifts to each staff member, while adhering to social distancing guidelines. The first 100 teachers received an “extra special gift,” according to a press release.

Staff members with Jennings School District have worked “diligently” with students and families before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district.

On April 6, the Jennings School District Virtual Academy and Distance Learning was initiated districtwide and it “has been a success thanks to their hard-working teachers and support staff members.”

Students at schools across Missouri have been learning virtually for the past couple months due to the pandemic. In April, Gov. Mike Parson announced all school building would be closed for the rest of the year.