Jennings School District returning to virtual learning for the rest of the year

Jennings School District said it'll go back to virtual learning on Nov. 30

JENNINGS, Mo. — Another St. Louis area school district announced it will go to virtual learning for the remainder of the year.

The plan is to return to in-person learning on Jan. 4, 2021, depending on community safety conditions and COVID-19 data, Superintendent Art McCoy said.

Several other school districts and schools have made changes recently as COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis area continue to rise.

On Wednesday, Parkway Schools voted to return middle and high school students to distance learning on Nov. 30 through the remainder of the first semester.