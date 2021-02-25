Mizzou to host in-person commencement ceremonies

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed to provide additional access for those who can’t attend in person

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri will host in-person commencement ceremonies this spring.

Commencement ceremonies will be held for spring 2021 graduates and the 2020 class over three weekends in April and May.

Spring 2021 graduates will be invited to ceremonies over the weekends of May 7-9 and May 14-16. All 2020 graduates will be celebrated during the weekend of April 23.

“We are excited to celebrate our recent alumni and new graduates after a year that has tested all of us,” Mizzou president Mun Choi said. “I look forward to recognizing these special individuals, while taking a variety of safety measures, and I am delighted they will have the opportunity to be recognized for their extraordinary efforts.”

In a letter to the campus community, Choi said the university has been working to resume in-person graduation ceremonies.

“Commencement is among our most beloved traditions and is the culmination of years of perseverance and hard work. Using a variety of strategies, and in consultation with our public health experts, we are developing plans to ensure we can safely hold these ceremonies for our graduates and their families,” Choi said in the letter.

Although details are still being finalized, the ceremonies will likely be held in Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center.

Students will receive tickets to invite up to six guests who will be grouped in “pods” that are socially distant from others while following health protocols, like wearing masks. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed to provide additional access for those who can’t attend in person.

Mizzou officials will share more specific information as details become available. To check for updates on the ceremonies, visit Mizzou's commencement website.