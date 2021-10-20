Mizzou suspends all fraternity activities after freshman sent to hospital following party

After an initial investigation, officials believe multiple members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity "consumed significant amounts of alcohol" during a party

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All fraternity activities on the University of Missouri campus were suspended Wednesday while the school investigates after a freshman student was rushed to the hospital after a fraternity party.

A press release from the school said university officials and the Interfraternity Council Executive Board agreed to halt all activities, including social events and university-sanctioned activities.

Conner Sibley, president of IFC and an MU senior, said the board voted unanimously in support of the suspension.

The decision comes as campus police and the university's office of student accountability and support investigate a party that resulted in an unresponsive student being rushed to the hospital. According to the press release, police were called to the Phi Gamma Delta house early Wednesday morning, where officers found the student unresponsive.

After an initial investigation, officials believe multiple members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity "consumed significant amounts of alcohol" during a party.

Both the university and the Phi Gamma Delta national organization have suspended the local chapter temporarily.