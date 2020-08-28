'Netiquette' | Tips to help kids keep distractions out of online classrooms

The Rockwood School District shared advice on how kids can maximize their online class time by following some basic guideline

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — As students bring their virtual classrooms into their homes, they are learning the ins and outs of online platforms like Zoom, Webex and Google Meet. And while they can be useful tools, they can also come with distractions and disruptions.

To get the most out of online learning, school technology experts suggested students and parents understand some basics of online etiquette — or "netiquette."

The most basic tip is one even adults forget.

"Keep the mute button on whenever possible," said Dawnette Wiskur, the Rockwood School District's coordinator of professional learning. "Background noise, barking dogs, doors shutting, conversation is often amplified during online meetings."

Zoom and other platforms allow virtual backgrounds, which can be helpful if students want to maintain privacy. Wiskur suggested students use simple backgrounds without movement.

"I think that with filters and other tools it would be just like in the regular classroom. If it has the potential to distract your classmates, then avoid using it," she said.

Many Rockwood teachers have set their own online classroom expectations, but many of them are similar, Wiskur said. They include:

Avoid using your phone to have conversations with your friends, play games or otherwise distract yourself. In a virtual environment, it is pretty easy to see who is off-task.

Use individual's names when addressing them or restating their ideas. Part of building an online community is to see and value all members.

As in real life, treat classmates with respect. Clarify with your teacher and classmates what that looks and sounds like in an online environment.

If you have to step away from the computer, you can drop a message in the chat for your teacher letting him or her know you'll be right back.

Don't dominate the conversation or talk over your classmates (raise your virtual hand or make sure and share your idea in the chat).

Wiskur recommended parents set up work areas in their homes that are free from distractions, with adequate lighting and the computer or tablet at eye-level.

"If you are using the dining room table or other shared space, parents may want to invest in something portable to keep all of the student's supplies in," she said. "At our house, I purchased a three-level rolling cart from a craft store that could store supplies and materials but could easily be relocated as needed."

On the flip side, the district said it's important for teachers to also follow some guidelines. Rockwood distributed the following tips for teacher and staff, which include: