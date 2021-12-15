Parkway School District approves change to mask policy starting Jan. 17

The board voted 7-0 to revise the district's COVID-19 mitigation plan to remove the mask mandate in all Parkway school buildings starting Jan. 17

The board voted 7-0 to revise the district's COVID-19 mitigation plan to remove the mask mandate in all Parkway school buildings starting Jan. 17, which is two weeks after students return from winter break.

The move comes as Parkway and other districts grapple with health decisions after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent letters to districts claiming enforcing mask mandates, quarantines and other safety protocols was illegal.

Schmitt sent letters on Dec. 7, with details about last month's court ruling out of Cole County, Missouri. Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruled that health orders issued by local health authorities in Missouri are illegal and should be lifted. Green said the orders violate the Missouri Constitution’s separation of powers clause affecting the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

Green ordered all existing health orders issued by local health officials are “null and void.”

School leaders say school boards, which are elected positions, are still allowed to make decisions regarding student health.

All districts still require students to wear a mask on school buses, per federal transportation guidelines.

Other area school policies:

Affton: The board of education voted unanimously on Dec. 7 to continue its current policy, keeping an indoor mask mandate in place. The "Return to Learn" task force is scheduled to meet this week, while the board has its next meeting set for Jan. 4. A target date for any approved changes would go into effect after Jan. 8.

Brentwood: A mask mandate continues to be in place. The board will meet again next week.

City of St. Charles School District: The board voted on Dec. 9 to continue its current policy, keeping a mandate in place for K-8 students. Masks are optional for high schoolers.

Clayton: Masks are still required for all students. The board of education was expected to vote Dec. 15 on the district's "Safe return to in-person learning plan."

Francis Howell: As of Dec. 2, masks are still required for students in pre-K through sixth grade. The school board has its next meeting Dec. 16.

Hazelwood: The board of education voted to continue its COVID-19 mitigation strategies, including a mask requirement.

Kirkwood: The board of education voted to adopt a mask recommended environment. Middle and high school students will no longer be required to wear masks starting Dec. 22. and the same goes for K-5 students beginning Jan. 18.

Lindbergh: The school district announced last week masks will be optional for students and staff after they return from winter break on Jan. 5.

Mehlville: The school district announced it will be making masks optional starting Dec. 23 for high school students. Masks will be optional for elementary and middle school students after Jan. 17.

Rockwood: The board of education is expected to vote on Dec. 16. Similar to Parkway, the district is advising the board to switch to a mask-recommended environment. If approved, students won't be required to wear a mask starting Jan. 3.