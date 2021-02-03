From calling coyotes to catching armadillos, Parkway teacher takes hands-on approach to biology

Parkway South High School biology teacher Russ Barton has been providing memorable, hands-on learning for 23 years

MANCHESTER, Mo. — He grabs science with his bare hands. A teacher who catches opossums, snakes and armadillos so his students can get a closer look.

If Russ Barton can’t catch the animal, he calls them.

“I can call raptors in, pretty reliably and I can do a pretty decent coyote howl. Usually, I can get coyotes angry in the distance if it’s the right time of year. Once you get one pack going, the packs next to them will go, because it’s a territorial display,” Barton said.

The Parkway South High School biology teacher has been providing memorable, hands-on learning for 23 years. He grew up on 100+ acres in Marthasville, Missouri, and went on to teach his love of biology at Warrenton, St. Charles West, Parkway North and Parkway South high schools.

Before his career in education and during a one-year hiatus from teaching, Barton was a taxidermist.

It’s just one more way he’s bringing the science of life to kids up-close.

“It did allow me to bring a lot of resources into the classroom I wouldn't otherwise have. So, kids can get their hands on the skulls or furs.”

Barton encourages students to take their knowledge to the national level. He’s coached several teams in the national Canon Envirothon contest which focuses on environmental issues as well as the national Lexus Eco Challenge contest, a STEM competition. His teams are often finalists and win thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships.

But, home in St. Louis, trips are just as exciting.

Barton often takes his class for simple walks around campus where he’s known to catch an animal or two. He also takes kids for a one-night trip to Shaw Nature Reserve. The group goes on a night hike which is where Barton usually gets to display his communication with coyotes.

“It's my redneck roots, I mean that in a good way. I don't mean it in a disparaging way,” he said.

The hikes and contest trips are on hold due to the pandemic. But Parkway high schools are learning in-person 4 days a week, so many of the other hands-on activities are still possible.

Barton, who was once named Parkway School District’s Teacher of the Year, said it’s been tough teaching under unprecedented circumstances. He missed relating to kids in-person and often worries about the health of his students.

“This has definitely been the weirdest year I hope I ever experience,” he said.